Dothan man faces rape, child sex charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces rape and other charges, including child sex abuse.

Dothan Police booked 26-year-old Marlo Antonio Ming into the Dothan City Jail at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

He faces two Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 counts, one count of Sexual Abuse, one Rape charge, Possessing Stolen Property, and Possession of Marijuana.

All sex charges involved the same alleged victim; the other charges stemmed from a gun and drugs in his possession.

Records as of Wednesday morning show Ming is held on a $156,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.