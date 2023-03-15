LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dothan man faces rape, child sex charges

Houston County Jail booking photo
Houston County Jail booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces rape and other charges, including child sex abuse.

Dothan Police booked 26-year-old Marlo Antonio Ming into the Dothan City Jail at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

He faces two Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 counts, one count of Sexual Abuse, one Rape charge, Possessing Stolen Property, and Possession of Marijuana.

All sex charges involved the same alleged victim; the other charges stemmed from a gun and drugs in his possession.

Records as of Wednesday morning show Ming is held on a $156,000 bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
Source: WBRC video
New safe room system in Cullman to protect students, staff in case of active shooter emergency
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a shooting was reported around 8:04 p.m. by...
Tuscaloosa VCU investigating shooting that left one dead

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Peace Corps recruitment event
Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Cool, sunny afternoon; Frost Advisory Thursday morning
Source: WBRC video
Advocacy group asks for medical cannabis improvements for 2023 legislative session
Meet Elaina Burt, Miss Alabama Teen 2023
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides