Data breach at NorthStar Emergency Medical Services may impact current, former patients

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Emergency Medical Services announced Wednesday that it has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain current and former patients.

The following information was obtained via press release:

On September 16, 2022, NorthStar discovered unusual activity in its digital environment. Upon discovering this activity, it immediately took steps to secure the environment and engaged independent cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation. As a result of the investigation, NorthStar learned that an unauthorized actor accessed certain data stored on its network. NorthStar then undertook an in-depth and time-consuming review of the data in order to determine whether any personal or protected health information was affected by the incident. On March 8, 2023, as a result of this review, NorthStar determined that information belonging to certain individuals may have been impacted by the incident.

While NorthStar has no evidence that any information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, NorthStar is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. The potentially affected information may include individuals’ names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, patient ID number, treatment information, Medicare/Medicaid number, and/or health insurance information. On March 14, 2023, NorthStar provided written notification of the incident via US mail to impacted individuals.

NorthStar has taken steps in response to this incident and has made alterations to its cyber environment to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. NorthStar has also reported the incident to law enforcement.

NorthStar has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns.  Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 8am – 8pm CST and can be reached at 833-753-4562.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for NorthStar, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

NorthStar provided WBRC with steps you can take to protect your personal information.

  1. Notify your financial institution immediately if you detect any suspicious activity on any of your accounts, including unauthorized transactions or new accounts opened in your name that you do not recognize. Also report any fraudulent activity or any suspected incidents of identity theft to proper law enforcement authorities.
  2. Request a copy of your credit report, free of charge, directly from each of the three nationwide credit reporting agencies. To do so, free of charge once every 12 months, please visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call toll free at 1-877-322-8228.
  3. Use the following contact information for the three nationwide credit reporting agencies:
TransUnionExperianEquifax
P.O. Box 1000P.O. Box 9532P.O. Box 105851
Chester, PA 19016Allen, TX 75013Atlanta, GA 30348
1-800-909-88721-888-397-37421-800-685-1111
www.transunion.comwww.experian.comwww.equifax.com

Take steps recommended by the Federal Trade Commission to protect yourself from identify theft. The FTC’s website offers helpful information at www.ftc.gov/idtheft.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

