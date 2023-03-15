The City of Chelsea and ALDOT working to make Highway 280 safer

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chelsea city leaders are working to make your travel safer on busy Highway 280. City councilors are working with ALDOT on the project.

The city of Chelsea will contribute $150,000 to cover their portion of the project. The work is expected to start sometime this spring.

Last summer, the city did an advanced planning study to look at ways to safely get drivers across 280.

Chelsea City Councilor Chris Grace said, as the city has grown in population, they want to be proactive about managing traffic on their portion of the highway.

“We are going to try and do our best to manage our section of 280 so that it doesn’t become a quagmire and people won’t come to our town because traffic is too bad,” Grace said. “So again, we are trying to get ahead of the curve and be proactive about our part of 280 and not let things get out of hand.”

This project is about 3 miles long. It will begin at Narrows Parkway and run to Chesser Crane Road.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.