LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Chelsea Fire and Rescue host training for rope rescues

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chelsea Fire and Rescue hosted a week of hands-on training for the fire service.

ALEA and firefighters from multiple departments around Central Alabama gathered for the training.

This type of training teaches firefighters basic rope skills needed to preform rope rescues in emergency situations.

Captain Billy Rickett said the entry level technician class demonstrates how a rescue would work in a low angle environment.

“Off steep embayment’s, sides of interstates or highways, sometimes out here there could be small recreational cliffs that people might find themselves stuck on and we have to preform a rescue in those situations,” Rickett said.

ALEA brought in one of their helicopters to show how these firefighters will work with them in these rescue situations.

“In certain situations, we might have to rescue where we can actually utilize the helicopter,” Rickett said. “The helicopter would fly down, tie into some of the rescuers and potential victims and then fly away with them and take them to a safe location.”

The more they train on situations like this, the more comfortable these firefighters will be.

“And that’s really the important thing, giving you the confidence to know that hey I’m okay in this environment now I can go help whoever is not okay,” Rickett said.

Chelsea Fire and Rescue is an agency that specializes in different skill sets needed to handle any situation, and that’s exactly what the training was meant for.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
Source: WBRC video
New safe room system in Cullman to protect students, staff in case of active shooter emergency

Latest News

Northport hotel opens
New Northport hotel opens more than two years after groundbreaking
Money for Chelsea road projects
The City of Chelsea and ALDOT working to make Highway 280 safer
Paul Allan Sellers
Human trafficking arrest in Leeds
Source: WBRC Video
Chelsea road resurfacing