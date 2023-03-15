Antique unloaded gun found at Springville Elementary School

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a safety concern that occurred Wednesday morning on the campus at Springville Elementary School, according to the St. Clair County School’s superintendent’s office.

School officials were notified that an antique unloaded handgun was found in a student’s backpack, which was confiscated immediately.

Due to the quick response of the staff on duty and Springville Police SRO, the matter was immediately secured without disruption to the school day.

The school is cooperating with law enforcement for the resolution of this matter.

