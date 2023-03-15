LawCall
Antique unloaded gun found at Springville Elementary School

Springville Elementary School
Springville Elementary School(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a safety concern that occurred Wednesday morning on the campus at Springville Elementary School, according to the St. Clair County School’s superintendent’s office.

School officials were notified that an antique unloaded handgun was found in a student’s backpack, which was confiscated immediately.

Due to the quick response of the staff on duty and Springville Police SRO, the matter was immediately secured without disruption to the school day.

The school is cooperating with law enforcement for the resolution of this matter.

