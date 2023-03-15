Advocacy group asks for medical cannabis improvements for 2023 legislative session

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Advocacy group, Alabamians for Medical Cannabis Freedom, has five asks for the 2023 legislative session that they say will better improve the industry in the state.

The first is a Statewide Decriminalization and Expungement for non-violent cannabis convictions. Founder of Alabamians for Medical Cannabis Freedom, Melissa Mullins, said this is the third year this ask has been on the group’s priority list.

The second is accurate testing procedures. Mullins said the group believes better testing needs to be developed that would not detect medical THC.

Third, the group would like to see the 75-milligram dosage cap removed, believing it is best for the physician to decide what is best for the patient.

“Everybody’s body processes cannabis and any other medications differently. Not everyone is going to process it the same way,” said Mullins.

Fourth is asking for the removal of the driver’s license suspension. Currently, if a patient is prescribed over 75 milligrams, their driver’s license is suspended.

“If a patient goes over the 75 milligrams and they are just a general patient, not a terminally ill patient, the physician has to report that and the person’s license has to be revoked because they won’t be allowed to operate a vehicle.”

Lastly is looking out for small businesses and farmers. Right now, Mullins said the applications for a license can come with a hefty price tag, making it harder for locally-owned businesses to compete.

“We just felt like that a small farmer or a small business in Alabama would have a very hard time coming up with 40, 50, 60, 70 on up into hundreds of thousands of dollars for a license.”

We will keep you updated as these asks make their way through the legislative process once the special session wraps.

