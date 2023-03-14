Tuscaloosa Police carry Carter Kits for the sensory challenged

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police officers promise to ‘protect and serve,’ and the serve part has taken on new meaning in some cases.

Many of the officers carry a duffle bag full of sensory items for those who are sensory challenged, such as people with autism.

If you think about it, it is a kind gesture on the officer’s part, especially when you consider what police officers often see and hear on a daily basis.

Tuscaloosa police officers have what’s known as the Carter Kit. Inside the tote bags are a pair of sunglasses, a weighted blanket, soft cushiony toys such as a miniature basketball and ear muffs. The items are for people with autism the police may encounter, say at a car wreck, a crime scene or just about any call they respond to.

The kit is named after a law officer’s son in Michigan.

“Those individuals are more predisposed to have sensory issues, so at times they can become overwhelmed by all the stimuli that comes to being on an active scene. The officer then see these behaviors and be able to provide some of these equipment to help calm that individual. We currently have 56 kits. We purchased 40 with our newest grant funding and hope to get 40 more next year,” said Lt. Craig Parker, Commander of the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Behavioral Intervention Team.

Lt. Parker says their Carter Kits have been put to good use with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, used at least 20 times a year.

