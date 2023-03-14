LawCall
Stillman College students in Brazil on major research project

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Stillman College students are on the trip of a lifetime and you could call it a ‘working vacation.’

The trip to South America is an assignment and one that could impact you. The seven students and three faculty members traveled to Brazil on a major research project.

The group left last weekend. The focus is sharing ideas with five partners in Brazil, including an elementary school, on how to get rid of plastic pollution in the world.

According to Oceana.org, Brazil has the longest coastline in South America and a problem with plastic wastes. The students aren’t all science majors. You have those majoring in business, journalism and religion.

“Some of the ideas, some of the innovations that our students have come up with, we’re going to Brazil to present those to some of our partners in the area of green chemistry who are also working on the same problem, but local to Brazil, so we’re going to see what their doing and they’re going to see what we’re doing,” said Dr. Jesse Wheeler, Chair of Stillman College’s Art, Music and Language Department.

Some of the ideas being batted around in Brazil right now include biodegradable flowerpots and PVC pipes with permeable layers to filter out heavy metals.

The team will be back home the weekend of March 18.

