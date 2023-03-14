Slice Pizza - This Little Piggy Pizza

This Little Piggy Pizza

Ingredients

2oz red sauce

Small pinch of chopped basil

3oz cooked chopped bacon

3oz cooked sausage

3oz thinly sliced prosciutto

1 cup blended cheese

5 slices of pepperoni

1/4 cup roasted cherry tomato

Pinch of Asiago

TIP: Preheat oven to crust specific directions.

If you want to use dough from Slice, dough balls are available to purchase at any Slice location.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.