Slice Pizza - This Little Piggy Pizza

Good Day Cooking
This Little Piggy Pizza
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
This Little Piggy Pizza

Ingredients

  • 2oz red sauce
  • Small pinch of chopped basil
  • 3oz cooked chopped bacon
  • 3oz cooked sausage
  • 3oz thinly sliced prosciutto
  • 1 cup blended cheese
  • 5 slices of pepperoni
  • 1/4 cup roasted cherry tomato
  • Pinch of Asiago

TIP: Preheat oven to crust specific directions.

If you want to use dough from Slice, dough balls are available to purchase at any Slice location.

