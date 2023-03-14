Slice Pizza - This Little Piggy Pizza
Good Day Cooking
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
This Little Piggy Pizza
Ingredients
- 2oz red sauce
- Small pinch of chopped basil
- 3oz cooked chopped bacon
- 3oz cooked sausage
- 3oz thinly sliced prosciutto
- 1 cup blended cheese
- 5 slices of pepperoni
- 1/4 cup roasted cherry tomato
- Pinch of Asiago
TIP: Preheat oven to crust specific directions.
If you want to use dough from Slice, dough balls are available to purchase at any Slice location.
