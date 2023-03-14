LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham

Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police at the scene confirm someone was shot in downtown Birmingham Monday evening.

Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of 19th Street South around 8:30 p.m.

We’re told the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story as soon as we know more information.


embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Homewood PD investigating vehicle in Shades Creek
Deceased man found in vehicle in Shades Creek
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
WBRC stock graphic
25-year-old dies in weekend crash in McCalla

Latest News

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a shooting was reported around 8:04 p.m. by...
Man shot in Tuscaloosa, shooter in custody
Source: WBRC video
Alabama, Auburn games at Legacy Arena a huge economic driver for the Magic City
Tuscaloosa sanitation workers threaten to walk off job
Possible walk out by Tuscaloosa environmental division employees
Fentanyl pills
Alabama health leaders launch anti-fentanyl campaign