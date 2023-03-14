Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police at the scene confirm someone was shot in downtown Birmingham Monday evening.

Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of 19th Street South around 8:30 p.m.

We’re told the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story as soon as we know more information.

