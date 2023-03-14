Renovations happening at Pelham Fire Station 2

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Fire Station 2 is getting some much-needed attention.

The renovations and upgrades are about 20 percent complete.

Currently underway are interior renovations and upgrades to their living spaces.

After noticing some issues with the building structure, Fire Chief Mike Reid said they figured it was time the station needed some freshening up.

“We decided to take a good look at the whole building, and we found some things that we definitely needed to update,” Chief Reid said.

And that’s when they decided to do a full renovation of fire station 2.

“It’s kind of been in phases, I would say we started about a year in a half ago where we completed the renovation of the bunk room and a little bit of work with the bay area,” Chief Reid said.

Now, renovations are underway for their main office area, workspace and kitchen.

“We just have an office trailer right now for them to be able to work and do their reports.” Chief Reid said.

This project is costing a little over $600,000 to complete.

Firefighters from station 2 are expected to move back in June 2023

