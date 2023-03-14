LawCall
Missing and endangered person from Anniston

Missing, Kyle Robert Hammatt
Missing, Kyle Robert Hammatt(Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Kyle Robert Hammatt.

Hammatt is 18 years old and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on March 12, around 8 p.m. wearing a black sweater, orange sweat pants and black tennis shoes in the area of Choccolocco Road in Anniston, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kyle Robert Hammatt, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 236-6600 or call 911.

