Man struck, killed by car that fled scene in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a death after a pedestrian standing on the grass shoulder of the roadway was struck and killed by a motor vehicle Sunday morning.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision, according to authorities.

Police say the incident occurred in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Road in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed as 43-year-old Damion Jermaine Gardner.

The circumstances of the death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department. We will provide updates to this story as they become available.

