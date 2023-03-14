Man shot in Tuscaloosa, shooter in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a shooting was reported around 8:04 p.m. by multiple callers in the 300 block 24th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, according to TPD. No official word has been released about his condition.

TPD says a male suspect has been taken into custody.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is on the way to the scene to investigate further. We will update this story as more information is released.

