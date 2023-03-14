Man arrested after Etowah Co. Road Dept. vehicle hit by gunfire

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An east Alabama man is under arrest after a vehicle with the Etowah County Road Department was hit by gunfire while crews were working, according to the Southside Police Department.

Michael Bruce Wesson, 66, was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and firing a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged, multiple rounds fired, and a vehicle hit in the 4400 block of Green Valley Road on March 13.

When officers arrived they heard more shots being fired. Several agencies responded to the scene and Green Valley Road was shut down. A drone was used to provide first responders with a safe view of the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Wesson approached officers unarmed at the end of a driveway and he was arrested. A search warrant was executed at his home. Authorities say more charges are expected.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Glencoe Police, Rainbow City Police, ALEA and the FBI’s North Alabama violent crime task force all responded to the incident.

