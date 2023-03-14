LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man arrested after Etowah Co. Road Dept. vehicle hit by gunfire

Michael Bruce Wesson, 66, was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment...
Michael Bruce Wesson, 66, was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and firing a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.(Etowah County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An east Alabama man is under arrest after a vehicle with the Etowah County Road Department was hit by gunfire while crews were working, according to the Southside Police Department.

Michael Bruce Wesson, 66, was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and firing a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged, multiple rounds fired, and a vehicle hit in the 4400 block of Green Valley Road on March 13.

american pie 123movies

When officers arrived they heard more shots being fired. Several agencies responded to the scene and Green Valley Road was shut down. A drone was used to provide first responders with a safe view of the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Wesson approached officers unarmed at the end of a driveway and he was arrested. A search warrant was executed at his home. Authorities say more charges are expected.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Glencoe Police, Rainbow City Police, ALEA and the FBI’s North Alabama violent crime task force all responded to the incident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a shooting was reported around 8:04 p.m. by...
Tuscaloosa VCU investigating shooting that left one dead
WBRC stock graphic
25-year-old dies in weekend crash in McCalla
Oxford Middle teacher Mr. Phillip Jones
Oxford Middle School teacher dead after car accident
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning extended into Wednesday morning
Police car lights
Man struck, killed by car that fled scene in Birmingham
Homewood PD investigating vehicle in Shades Creek
Coroner identifies deceased man found in vehicle in Shades Creek
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides