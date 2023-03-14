Kathleen Phillips - Easy Shepherd’s Pie

Easy Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients

1 pound ground chuck, turkey or venison

3/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon gound black pepper

3/4 cup roughly chopped cooked carrot

1/2 cup corn kernels

1 12 ounce package McCormick Simply Better Beef Gravy

3 cups cooked mashed potatoes

3/4 cup preshredded cheddar, Colby Jack or other cheese, divided

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Cook ground chuck, onion, salt and pepper together in a large (10- to 12-inch) cast iron or oven-proof skillet 12 minutes, stirring often, until browned. Drain in a colander and return to the skillet. Add carrots, green beans, corn, and gravy to the skillet and stir well. If you are not using an oven proof skillet, transfer meat mixture into a casserole or baking dish. Stir together mashed potatoes and half the cheese. Dollop the mashed potatoes over the meat mixture. If your mashed potatoes are cold, warm them in the microwave. Spread the mashed potatoes to the edge of the skillet or casserole dish. Sprinkle the remaining half of cheese over the potatoes. Bake at 375F degrees for 25 minutes or until gravy is bubbly around the edges.

