Jefferson Co. K-9 officers receive new badges

Jefferson Co. K-9 officers receive new badges
(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - K-9 officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have new badges for their uniforms.

Sheriff Mark Pettway held a ceremony Tuesday to present the K-9s with their new badges.

Jefferson Co. K-9 officers receive new badges
(JE)

The unit is composed of K-9s who are certified in narcotics, explosives, human remains, and tracking.

Sheriff Mark Pettway says the K-9 unit is vital to keeping the citizens of Jefferson County safe.

Two new K-9s were also introduced during the ceremony. Their primary mission will be to help locate missing children.

Jefferson Co. K-9 officers receive new badges
(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jefferson Co. K-9 officers receive new badges
(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)

