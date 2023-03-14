Jefferson Co. K-9 officers receive new badges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - K-9 officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have new badges for their uniforms.

Sheriff Mark Pettway held a ceremony Tuesday to present the K-9s with their new badges.

The unit is composed of K-9s who are certified in narcotics, explosives, human remains, and tracking.

Sheriff Mark Pettway says the K-9 unit is vital to keeping the citizens of Jefferson County safe.

“We are beyond proud of both our K-9s and their handlers as they’ve working tirelessly to ensure that our dogs are equipped with the best certifications,” Sheriff Pettway said. “Our furry partners play a huge role in helping us keep the citizens of Jefferson County safe and we are excited about the opportunity to recognize their hard work and continued commitment to our office.”

Two new K-9s were also introduced during the ceremony. Their primary mission will be to help locate missing children.

