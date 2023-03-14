Jefferson Co. K-9 officers receive new badges
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - K-9 officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have new badges for their uniforms.
Sheriff Mark Pettway held a ceremony Tuesday to present the K-9s with their new badges.
The unit is composed of K-9s who are certified in narcotics, explosives, human remains, and tracking.
Sheriff Mark Pettway says the K-9 unit is vital to keeping the citizens of Jefferson County safe.
Two new K-9s were also introduced during the ceremony. Their primary mission will be to help locate missing children.
