FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning continues Tuesday Morning; Freeze warning extended into Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s a freezing cold start to the day. Make sure you grab the winter coat before you step outside. The Freeze Warning issued for all of Central Alabama continues until 10 AM. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you factor in northerly winds at 5-10 mph, it makes it feels like it is in the mid 20s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. High pressure remains in place keeping us dry and chilly today. Temperatures this afternoon will likely end up a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

High temperatures Tuesday (WBRC)

We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky with highs generally in the lower 50s. Some areas south of I-20 could warm into the mid 50s. Winds will remain a little breezy today from the north at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, you’ll need to dress warmly. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s by 8 PM with a mostly clear sky with light winds.

Freeze Warning Continues Wednesday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning for most of Central Alabama Wednesday morning starting at midnight and continuing until 8 AM. Make sure you cover up and bring your plants inside so the cold doesn’t harm them. Temperatures could end up a few degrees colder than this morning with many spots in the mid to upper 20s. We will begin to see warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We should see a sunny sky with light northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will end up chilly, but we are forecasting temperatures to remain above freezing with most of us in the mid 30s.

Freeze Warning Tonight (WBRC)

Clouds Increasing Thursday

We will start to see some changes in the weather Thursday as another cold front approaches us from the west. We are forecasting increasing clouds Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Thursday will end up partly to mostly cloudy with southerly winds increasing at 10-15 mph. We should remain dry Thursday, but showers will likely enter far northwest Alabama late Thursday night. Weather is looking nice for those attending the NCAA Basketball tournament in Birmingham. You’ll be able to venture outside rain-free with comfortable temperatures.

Next Big Thing

Our only rain chance this week will likely occur Friday- St. Patrick’s Day. A strong cold front is forecast to move through Central Alabama giving us widespread showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected with this system thanks to limited instability. If we see any strong storms, it will likely remain along the Gulf Coast. We are forecasting a cloudy sky with an 80% chance for rain. Rain will be likely in the morning and afternoon hours. We should see the rain shift to our south by Friday night. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches across Central Alabama.

Cold Weekend

The cold front Friday will bring in another surge of cold and dry weather for the weekend. We’ll likely start Saturday off with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. Saturday will likely end up partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with highs only climbing into the lower 50s. We could see another freeze warning for Saturday night and again for Sunday night. The latest long-range models are showing even colder temperatures possible Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you cover up your plants and bring your pets inside over the weekend. Sunday will end up partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will likely see temperatures this weekend 10-20 degrees below average.

Have a safe (and warm!) Tuesday!

