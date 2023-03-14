FEMA wants you to register for grant assistance by Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Storm victims in Alabama hurt by the January tornadoes, have two more days to apply for FEMA grants.

Survivors have until Thursday March 16 to apply for federal assistance.

No matter how minor you think the damage is to your home, FEMA is encouraging you to apply.

These grants will help with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses.

There are several ways to register, or you can apply in person in Selma.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and the assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for other government benefits.

Several areas qualify including Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Morgan, Mobile, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties.

Larissa Hale, a media relations specialist with FEMA said, “Even if they had a little flooding coming into their home, it could be just a couple of inches, but a couple of inches can do a lot of damage to their home. Mold is a big thing, so just apply because you never know what you may be eligible for.”

For information on how to apply call the FEMA hotline at (800) 621-3362.

