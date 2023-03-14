LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

FEMA wants you to register for grant assistance by Thursday

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Storm victims in Alabama hurt by the January tornadoes, have two more days to apply for FEMA grants.

Survivors have until Thursday March 16 to apply for federal assistance.

No matter how minor you think the damage is to your home, FEMA is encouraging you to apply.

These grants will help with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses.

There are several ways to register, or you can apply in person in Selma.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and the assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for other government benefits.

Several areas qualify including Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Morgan, Mobile, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties.

Larissa Hale, a media relations specialist with FEMA said,Even if they had a little flooding coming into their home, it could be just a couple of inches, but a couple of inches can do a lot of damage to their home. Mold is a big thing, so just apply because you never know what you may be eligible for.”

For information on how to apply call the FEMA hotline at (800) 621-3362.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a shooting was reported around 8:04 p.m. by...
Tuscaloosa VCU investigating shooting that left one dead
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides
WBRC stock graphic
25-year-old dies in weekend crash in McCalla
Oxford Middle teacher Mr. Phillip Jones
Oxford Middle School teacher dead after car accident

Latest News

Missing, Kyle Robert Hammatt
Missing and endangered person from Anniston
Jefferson Co. K-9 officers receive new badges
Jefferson Co. K-9 officers receive new badges
Pelham Fire Dept. doing full renovation of station 2
Renovations happening at Pelham Fire Station 2
Sheriff Mark Pettway on new K-9 badges
Sheriff Mark Pettway on new K-9 badges