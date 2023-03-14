LawCall
Etowah Co. Sheriff says meth seizure is one of largest in county’s history

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office say one individual has been arrested with drug charges on what Sheriff Jonathon Horton is calling one of the largest drug seizures in Etowah County.

Police say 39-year-old Lindsey Michelle Hampton of Hokes Bluff Alabama is charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine), one count of Trafficking Opium (Hydrocodone), one count of Trafficking Opium (Oxycodone), and one count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana First.

Lindsey Michelle Hampton
Lindsey Michelle Hampton(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant March 9 on a camper where Hampton was staying, located in the western part of Etowah County just outside of the Attalla City Limits.

The search warrant revealed just over 22 pounds of Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone Pills, Oxycodone Pills, Diazepam Pills, Marijuana, Heroin, $20,645 in various U.S. currency, and one handgun.

Etowah Co. Sheriff says meth seizure is one of largest in county’s history(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

Agents received information that Hampton was trafficking large quantities of Methamphetamine from a residence in the Hokes Bluff Area.

Hampton was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $2,010,000 bond.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden Police Department, the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force participated in this investigation.

