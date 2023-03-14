Double homicide investigation underway in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide in Ragland.

Deputies responded to a call at 1 Ivy Drive around 12:01 a.m. March 14. They found a woman who has been identified as Amber L. Manning, 37, dead in the driveway from gunshot wounds. A man identified as Timothy R. Davidson, 62, was found in the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken by lifesaver to UAB Hospital where he died.

A suspect is in custody, according to the sheriff’s department.

Leeds Police, Birmingham Police, Ragland Police and the Wattsville Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.