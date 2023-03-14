LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cottondale man arrested for attempted murder

Juan-Luis Cervantes was arrested last night just outside of Sneads, after police claim he shot a woman in her head yesterday morning.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Cottondale man has been arrested for attempted murder.

On March 13, 2023, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home where someone was reported to have been shot.

Deputies, upon arriving on the scene, found a woman who had been shot in the head. That woman was transported to a local hospital following her discovery.

Juan-Luis Cervantes, the owner of the home, was determined to be the shooter but had fled the scene, per the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested Tuesday just outside of Sneads.

Cervantes is charged with attempted murder and the JCSO expects more charges.

The victim is alive, but in critical condition.

Sheriff Edenfield, in a press release, thanked the FDLE and Sneads Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Police: Victim targeted in shooting outside of Pizitz Food Hall
Source: WBRC video
New safe room system in Cullman to protect students, staff in case of active shooter emergency
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a shooting was reported around 8:04 p.m. by...
Tuscaloosa VCU investigating shooting that left one dead

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Peace Corps recruitment event
Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Cool, sunny afternoon; Frost Advisory Thursday morning
Source: WBRC video
Advocacy group asks for medical cannabis improvements for 2023 legislative session
Meet Elaina Burt, Miss Alabama Teen 2023
Daniel P. Watson
Pell City man arrested in connection to Birmingham, St. Clair Co. homicides