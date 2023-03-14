Coors Light Introduces New Beer-Flavored Coors-icles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March madness is bringing the heat to college basketball fans, and Coors Light has the perfect solution to cool things down. Stay chill with a Coors-icles, a non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicle.

Intended for customers 21+, the Coors-icle is inspired by the flavor and referment of an ice-cold Coors Light. These popsicles are available online and at more than 800 participating bars nationwide now until March 24.

Additionally, basketball lovers nationwide can enter for a chance to win a 6-pack of Coors-icles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles. 100 winners will be chosen on April 4 after the championship game.

