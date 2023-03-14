BJCC officials say NCAA tournament wouldn’t be in Birmingham without costly 2021 renovations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BJCC officials said a big Jefferson County investment is now paying off.

BJCC Officials launched the newly renovated Legacy Arena and Protective Stadium back in 2021, and without spending the $125 million to renovate it, officials said the NCAA tournament wouldn’t be in Birmingham.

BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider said the old concrete Legacy Arena wasn’t up to SEC standards to host a tournament. He said they had to do the renovations and change things like the amenities of the building and adding suites and club spaces.

“Capacity was never a limiting factor towards getting NCAA basketball,” he said. “It was just the age of the building. The amenities of the building, having suites, and having club spaces. Those things that everyone expects now and just overall aesthetic of the building.”

Snider said they got a list from their SEC partners back in 2020 about what they needed to change to host the tournament.

“It required an investment to bring the building up to expectations that everyone has for an event like this and the good news is we were awarded this first and second round before we even had shovels in the ground, so there was a lot of faith in Birmingham as a basketball market,” Snider said. “It’s been since 2008 since we had this, been a lot of years, but the investments in the building allowed us to work with the Southeastern Conference to submit a bid. It’s here now, its real, and we’ve got a great bracket.”

Snider said the tournament actually isn’t one of the BJCC’s largest money making events, but is important for the impact on local businesses and to attract future events, hopefully including more NCAA tournament action.

