Birmingham Police investigating double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they are investigating a double homicide in the 8400 block of 8th Avenue South.

Double Homicide investigation underway in the 8400 Block of 8th Avenue South.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/TFClQDcsp3 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) March 14, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.