LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they are investigating a double homicide in the 8400 block of 8th Avenue South.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
WBRC stock graphic
25-year-old dies in weekend crash in McCalla
Oxford Middle teacher Mr. Phillip Jones
Oxford Middle School teacher dead after car accident
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a shooting was reported around 8:04 p.m. by...
Tuscaloosa VCU investigating shooting that left one dead
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham

Latest News

Deputies responded to a call at 1 Ivy Drive around 12:01 March 14.
Double homicide investigation underway in St. Clair Co.
McConnell was arrested and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Tennessee man charged for shooting into Limestone Co. home
Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning continues Tuesday Morning; Freeze warning extended into Wednesday morning
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a shooting was reported around 8:04 p.m. by...
Tuscaloosa VCU investigating shooting that left one dead