Big drop in Tuscaloosa County jobless rate

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging news on the economy in one west Alabama county. Tuscaloosa County has the lowest jobless rate in the west Alabama region.

As of January, the jobless rate stood at 2.3%. That is among the lowest in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.

Labor leaders say they’re not really surprised because the unemployment rate across the state has been decreasing for some time now, especially since the height of COVID.

Labor officials say what this shows is more and more people are getting back in the workforce, a sign of optimism, according to Tara Hutchison.

“And of those people joining the labor force, a large majority are counted as working than that are counted as not working, so that’s the simple math so and that’s what’s happening statewide and that’s also trickling down to the county. Now, in Tuscaloosa County, for example, when we look at actual jobs count over the years, you’ve seen almost a 5,000 increase in jobs in Tuscaloosa County alone. The vast majority are in the manufacturing sector,” said Alabama Department of Labor Communications Specialist Tara Hutchison.

Nearby Shelby County has the lowest jobless rate at 1.8%.

