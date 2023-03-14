LawCall
Authorities searching for missing Prattville teen

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Breanna Turrentine.
The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Breanna Turrentine.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Authorities are searching fo 15-year-old Breanna Turrentine. She was last seen leaving her Prattville home around noon on March 10. The sheriff’s office says she left a note stating she was going to Decatur, Georgia, but her parents think she may be in the Chisholm area of Montgomery.

Breanna was last seen in a gray sweatshirt, navy or black sweat pants and white shoes. She left with two bags, a red or pink bag and a black backpack. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose ring and designs cut into her eyebrows.

If you see Breanna or know her whereabouts, please call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or your local law enforcement office.

