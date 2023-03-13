WBRC FOX6 to air 18 USFL games this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Football League (USFL) announced the 2023 television schedule on Monday, revealing the kickoff broadcast times for the entire 10-week regular season, plus the playoffs.

With FOX Sports being an official media partner of the USFL, 18 of the league’s games will be aired on WBRC FOX6 with six of those broadcasts featuring the Birmingham Stallions.

The USFL’s second season kicks off with a doubleheader on WBRC FOX6 on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. when the Memphis Showboats host the Philadelphia Stars followed by the defending USFL champions, the Birmingham Stallions, welcoming the New Jersey Generals into Protective Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Full 2023 USFL Schedule

Date Time Away Team Home Team Location Network 4/15 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia Memphis Memphis WBRC FOX6 4/15 6:30 p.m. New Jersey Birmingham Birmingham WBRC FOX6 4/16 11 a.m. Michigan Houston Memphis NBC, Peacock 4/16 6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh New Orleans Birmingham FS1 4/22 11:30 a.m. Houston New Orleans Birmingham USA, Peacock 4/22 7 p.m. Memphis Birmingham Birmingham WBRC FOX6 4/23 Noon New Jersey Pittsburgh Canton NBC, Peacock 4/23 6 p.m. Michigan Philadelphia Canton FS1 4/29 11:30 a.m. New Orleans Birmingham Birmingham USA, Peacock 4/29 6 p.m. Memphis Houston Memphis WBRC FOX6 4/30 1 p.m. Pittsburgh Philadelphia Detroit NBC, Peacock 4/30 3 p.m. New Jersey Michigan Detroit WBRC FOX6 5/6 Noon Houston Philadelphia Detroit WBRC FOX6 5/6 6:30 p.m. Memphis Michigan Detroit NBC, Peacock 5/7 2 p.m. New Orleans New Jersey Canton NBC, Peacock 5/7 5:30 p.m. Birmingham Pittsburgh Canton FS1 5/13 11:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Michigan Detroit USA, Peacock 5/13 3 p.m. Houston Birmingham Birmingham WBRC FOX6 5/14 11 a.m. New Jersey Philadelphia Detroit NBC, Peacock 5/14 2 p.m. Memphis New Orleans Birmingham WBRC FOX6 5/20 11:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Memphis Memphis USA, Peacock 5/20 3 p.m. Birmingham Michigan Detroit WBRC FOX6 5/21 11 a.m. New Orleans Philadelphia Detroit FS1 5/21 3 p.m. New Jersey Houston Memphis WBRC FOX6 5/27 3 p.m. Birmingham New Orleans Birmingham WBRC FOX6 5/27 8 p.m. Philadelphia Pittsburgh Canton FS1 5/28 1 p.m. Houston Memphis Memphis USA, Peacock 5/28 4:30 p.m. Michigan New Jersey Canton FS1 6/3 11 a.m. Houston Pittsburgh Canton USA, Peacock 6/3 2 p.m. Philadelphia Birmingham Birmingham NBC, Peacock 6/4 Noon Memphis New Jersey Canton WBRC FOX6 6/4 3 p.m. Michigan New Orleans Birmingham WBRC FOX6 6/10 11 a.m. Michigan Pittsburgh Canton WBRC FOX6 6/10 2 p.m. New Orleans Memphis Memphis NBC, Peacock 6/11 1 p.m. Birmingham Houston Memphis NBC, Peacock 6/11 6 p.m. Philadelphia New Jersey Canton WBRC FOX6 6/17 Noon Pittsburgh New Jersey Canton USA, Peacock 6/17 3 p.m. Birmingham Memphis Memphis WBRC FOX6 6/18 3 p.m. New Orleans Houston Memphis FS1 6/18 6 p.m. Philadelphia Michigan Detroit WBRC FOX6 6/24

Playoff 7 p.m. TBD TBD TBD NBC, Peacock 6/25

Playoff 6 p.m. TBD TBD TBD WBRC FOX6 7/1

Championship 7 p.m. TBD TBD Canton NBC, Peacock

