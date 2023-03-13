LawCall
WBRC FOX6 to air 18 USFL games this season

Inaugural USFL game 2022
Inaugural USFL game 2022(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Football League (USFL) announced the 2023 television schedule on Monday, revealing the kickoff broadcast times for the entire 10-week regular season, plus the playoffs.

With FOX Sports being an official media partner of the USFL, 18 of the league’s games will be aired on WBRC FOX6 with six of those broadcasts featuring the Birmingham Stallions.

The USFL’s second season kicks off with a doubleheader on WBRC FOX6 on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. when the Memphis Showboats host the Philadelphia Stars followed by the defending USFL champions, the Birmingham Stallions, welcoming the New Jersey Generals into Protective Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Full 2023 USFL Schedule

DateTimeAway TeamHome TeamLocationNetwork
4/153:30 p.m.PhiladelphiaMemphisMemphisWBRC FOX6
4/156:30 p.m.New JerseyBirminghamBirminghamWBRC FOX6
4/1611 a.m.MichiganHoustonMemphisNBC, Peacock
4/166:30 p.m.PittsburghNew OrleansBirminghamFS1
4/2211:30 a.m.HoustonNew OrleansBirminghamUSA, Peacock
4/227 p.m.MemphisBirminghamBirminghamWBRC FOX6
4/23NoonNew JerseyPittsburghCantonNBC, Peacock
4/236 p.m.MichiganPhiladelphiaCantonFS1
4/2911:30 a.m.New OrleansBirminghamBirminghamUSA, Peacock
4/296 p.m.MemphisHoustonMemphisWBRC FOX6
4/301 p.m.PittsburghPhiladelphiaDetroitNBC, Peacock
4/303 p.m.New JerseyMichiganDetroitWBRC FOX6
5/6NoonHoustonPhiladelphiaDetroitWBRC FOX6
5/66:30 p.m.MemphisMichiganDetroitNBC, Peacock
5/72 p.m.New OrleansNew JerseyCantonNBC, Peacock
5/75:30 p.m.BirminghamPittsburghCantonFS1
5/1311:30 p.m.PittsburghMichiganDetroitUSA, Peacock
5/133 p.m.HoustonBirminghamBirminghamWBRC FOX6
5/1411 a.m.New JerseyPhiladelphiaDetroitNBC, Peacock
5/142 p.m.MemphisNew OrleansBirminghamWBRC FOX6
5/2011:30 p.m.PittsburghMemphisMemphisUSA, Peacock
5/203 p.m.BirminghamMichiganDetroitWBRC FOX6
5/2111 a.m.New OrleansPhiladelphiaDetroitFS1
5/213 p.m.New JerseyHoustonMemphisWBRC FOX6
5/273 p.m.BirminghamNew OrleansBirminghamWBRC FOX6
5/278 p.m.PhiladelphiaPittsburghCantonFS1
5/281 p.m.HoustonMemphisMemphisUSA, Peacock
5/284:30 p.m.MichiganNew JerseyCantonFS1
6/311 a.m.HoustonPittsburghCantonUSA, Peacock
6/32 p.m.PhiladelphiaBirminghamBirminghamNBC, Peacock
6/4NoonMemphisNew JerseyCantonWBRC FOX6
6/43 p.m.MichiganNew OrleansBirminghamWBRC FOX6
6/1011 a.m.MichiganPittsburghCantonWBRC FOX6
6/102 p.m.New OrleansMemphisMemphisNBC, Peacock
6/111 p.m.BirminghamHoustonMemphisNBC, Peacock
6/116 p.m.PhiladelphiaNew JerseyCantonWBRC FOX6
6/17NoonPittsburghNew JerseyCantonUSA, Peacock
6/173 p.m.BirminghamMemphisMemphisWBRC FOX6
6/183 p.m.New OrleansHoustonMemphisFS1
6/186 p.m.PhiladelphiaMichiganDetroitWBRC FOX6
6/24
Playoff		7 p.m.TBDTBDTBDNBC, Peacock
6/25
Playoff		6 p.m.TBDTBDTBDWBRC FOX6
7/1
Championship		7 p.m.TBDTBDCantonNBC, Peacock

