WBRC FOX6 to air 18 USFL games this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Football League (USFL) announced the 2023 television schedule on Monday, revealing the kickoff broadcast times for the entire 10-week regular season, plus the playoffs.
With FOX Sports being an official media partner of the USFL, 18 of the league’s games will be aired on WBRC FOX6 with six of those broadcasts featuring the Birmingham Stallions.
The USFL’s second season kicks off with a doubleheader on WBRC FOX6 on Saturday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. when the Memphis Showboats host the Philadelphia Stars followed by the defending USFL champions, the Birmingham Stallions, welcoming the New Jersey Generals into Protective Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
Full 2023 USFL Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Location
|Network
|4/15
|3:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Memphis
|Memphis
|WBRC FOX6
|4/15
|6:30 p.m.
|New Jersey
|Birmingham
|Birmingham
|WBRC FOX6
|4/16
|11 a.m.
|Michigan
|Houston
|Memphis
|NBC, Peacock
|4/16
|6:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|New Orleans
|Birmingham
|FS1
|4/22
|11:30 a.m.
|Houston
|New Orleans
|Birmingham
|USA, Peacock
|4/22
|7 p.m.
|Memphis
|Birmingham
|Birmingham
|WBRC FOX6
|4/23
|Noon
|New Jersey
|Pittsburgh
|Canton
|NBC, Peacock
|4/23
|6 p.m.
|Michigan
|Philadelphia
|Canton
|FS1
|4/29
|11:30 a.m.
|New Orleans
|Birmingham
|Birmingham
|USA, Peacock
|4/29
|6 p.m.
|Memphis
|Houston
|Memphis
|WBRC FOX6
|4/30
|1 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|NBC, Peacock
|4/30
|3 p.m.
|New Jersey
|Michigan
|Detroit
|WBRC FOX6
|5/6
|Noon
|Houston
|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|WBRC FOX6
|5/6
|6:30 p.m.
|Memphis
|Michigan
|Detroit
|NBC, Peacock
|5/7
|2 p.m.
|New Orleans
|New Jersey
|Canton
|NBC, Peacock
|5/7
|5:30 p.m.
|Birmingham
|Pittsburgh
|Canton
|FS1
|5/13
|11:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Michigan
|Detroit
|USA, Peacock
|5/13
|3 p.m.
|Houston
|Birmingham
|Birmingham
|WBRC FOX6
|5/14
|11 a.m.
|New Jersey
|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|NBC, Peacock
|5/14
|2 p.m.
|Memphis
|New Orleans
|Birmingham
|WBRC FOX6
|5/20
|11:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Memphis
|Memphis
|USA, Peacock
|5/20
|3 p.m.
|Birmingham
|Michigan
|Detroit
|WBRC FOX6
|5/21
|11 a.m.
|New Orleans
|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|FS1
|5/21
|3 p.m.
|New Jersey
|Houston
|Memphis
|WBRC FOX6
|5/27
|3 p.m.
|Birmingham
|New Orleans
|Birmingham
|WBRC FOX6
|5/27
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh
|Canton
|FS1
|5/28
|1 p.m.
|Houston
|Memphis
|Memphis
|USA, Peacock
|5/28
|4:30 p.m.
|Michigan
|New Jersey
|Canton
|FS1
|6/3
|11 a.m.
|Houston
|Pittsburgh
|Canton
|USA, Peacock
|6/3
|2 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Birmingham
|Birmingham
|NBC, Peacock
|6/4
|Noon
|Memphis
|New Jersey
|Canton
|WBRC FOX6
|6/4
|3 p.m.
|Michigan
|New Orleans
|Birmingham
|WBRC FOX6
|6/10
|11 a.m.
|Michigan
|Pittsburgh
|Canton
|WBRC FOX6
|6/10
|2 p.m.
|New Orleans
|Memphis
|Memphis
|NBC, Peacock
|6/11
|1 p.m.
|Birmingham
|Houston
|Memphis
|NBC, Peacock
|6/11
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|New Jersey
|Canton
|WBRC FOX6
|6/17
|Noon
|Pittsburgh
|New Jersey
|Canton
|USA, Peacock
|6/17
|3 p.m.
|Birmingham
|Memphis
|Memphis
|WBRC FOX6
|6/18
|3 p.m.
|New Orleans
|Houston
|Memphis
|FS1
|6/18
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Michigan
|Detroit
|WBRC FOX6
|6/24
Playoff
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|NBC, Peacock
|6/25
Playoff
|6 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|WBRC FOX6
|7/1
Championship
|7 p.m.
|TBD
|TBD
|Canton
|NBC, Peacock
