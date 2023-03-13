Two killed in Walker County house fire

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed over the weekend in a house fire in a small Walker County town.

Randy Phillip, chief of the Parrish Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire happened at 359 Aldridge Parrish Road at around 6:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man and woman were killed in the fire.

Another man was transported to UAB Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.