LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two killed in Walker County house fire

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed over the weekend in a house fire in a small Walker County town.

Randy Phillip, chief of the Parrish Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire happened at 359 Aldridge Parrish Road at around 6:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man and woman were killed in the fire.

Another man was transported to UAB Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Homewood PD investigating vehicle in Shades Creek
Deceased man found in vehicle in Shades Creek
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
FAW 3/12/23
First Alert: Chilly Monday morning; Freeze watch Tuesday through Wednesday
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling on Sweeney...
Woman killed, another injured in crash near Pinson

Latest News

Infant homicide in Birmingham
Birmingham Police investigating death of toddler
WBRC stock graphic
25-year-old dies in weekend crash in McCalla
Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning Monday night into Tuesday morning
FAW 3/12/23
First Alert: Chilly Monday morning; Freeze watch Tuesday through Wednesday