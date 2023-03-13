Sudden cold weather snap could impact fruit crop

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - It was warm, but now it’s cold again and that has fruit farmers in the region keeping an eye on the weather.

Taylor Hatchett grows just about anything you can think of - many fruits and vegetables. This year, they’re primarily focusing on blueberries and strawberries.

More than 40 acres of the good stuff at Boozer Farm in Chilton County. Hatchett says the sudden change in temperatures this week isn’t necessarily causing her to lose sleep at night, but she is keeping a watch on it. It’s the lower elevations where some of the crops are planted that are of particular concern, according to Hatchett.

“Looks like we do have some windier conditions for portions of the evening and also some cloud cover, especially on Tuesday night and those things help a lot, 30 degrees, 31 or 32 degrees.. that’s not a fear for the crops we have. While there may be frost on the ground, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to have damage to blooms we’ve got,” said Hatchett.

With it being mid-March already, Hatchett says we’re on the eve of strawberry season and they’ve already started picking small quantities of the fruit.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.