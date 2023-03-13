Staying safe at the beach, in the ocean on Spring Break

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials down on the Gulf Coast are warning Spring Breakers to be extra cautious this year.

Students across our area and their families will soon head south to the white sands and beautiful waters, but if not careful, that dream vacation could quickly turn to a nightmare.

The South Walton Fire District says it’s most commonly those from out of town who are unaware of the dangers of the Gulf of Mexico, and in turn, experience water-related emergencies, including fatal drownings.

David Vaughan, the Beach Safety Director, says paying close attention to those in the water is key. If you see someone in the ocean in distress, he says to call 911 immediately and never take your eyes off of the person.

Vaughan says what can slow down 911 response time is the unfortunate fact that many visitors can’t identify where on the beach they actually are.

“Be that one person who takes just that moment to know the address or the name of the place that you’re staying,” said Vaughan. “Like if you’re staying at a condominium, or you’re accessing a beach access because you’re walking a block or two from the condominium or rental unit and you get down to the beach... know the name of the access. If you really want take it to the next level, get the numbers of the access and the street name.”

His biggest warning if you see someone in trouble in the ocean: do not form a human chain to try and save them.

Vaughan says in 2021 there was a mass casualty incident involving a human chain that sent 11 people to the hospital and two people to their graves.

