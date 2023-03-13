Oxford Middle School teacher dead after car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford City Schools has announced the death of a teacher at Oxford Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley shared the following statement:

“It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a well-loved teacher at Oxford Middle School. Mr. Phillip Jones passed away Saturday in an automobile accident. If you’ve ever met Mr. Jones, you learned very quickly of his passion for students, especially in teaching 8th grade science and coaching the Greenpower teams. He shaped and formed countless lives over his decades of service at Oxford City Schools and will be greatly missed. Mr. Jones’ wife, Elaine, is also a faculty member at OMS.

Counselors will be available for staff and students as we mourn this loss together.

We send our deepest thoughts and condolences and ask that you keep his family in your prayers during this most difficult time. We will share arrangement details when they become available.”

