LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Oxford Middle School teacher dead after car accident

Oxford Middle teacher Mr. Phillip Jones
Oxford Middle teacher Mr. Phillip Jones(Oxford City Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford City Schools has announced the death of a teacher at Oxford Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley shared the following statement:

“It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a well-loved teacher at Oxford Middle School. Mr. Phillip Jones passed away Saturday in an automobile accident. If you’ve ever met Mr. Jones, you learned very quickly of his passion for students, especially in teaching 8th grade science and coaching the Greenpower teams. He shaped and formed countless lives over his decades of service at Oxford City Schools and will be greatly missed. Mr. Jones’ wife, Elaine, is also a faculty member at OMS.

Counselors will be available for staff and students as we mourn this loss together.

We send our deepest thoughts and condolences and ask that you keep his family in your prayers during this most difficult time. We will share arrangement details when they become available.”

OCS Family, It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a well-loved teacher at Oxford Middle...

Posted by Oxford City Schools on Sunday, March 12, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Homewood PD investigating vehicle in Shades Creek
Deceased man found in vehicle in Shades Creek
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
WBRC stock graphic
25-year-old dies in weekend crash in McCalla

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Sudden cold weather snap could impact fruit crop
Jefferson Co. judge blocks Bluestone Coke from doing business in B’ham pending tax payment
Jefferson Co. judge blocks Bluestone Coke from doing business in B’ham pending tax payment
Ala. state rep. files bill to combat street racing
Ala. state rep. files bill to combat street racing, exhibition driving in Jefferson Co.
Bunny Trail opens in Northport
Bunny Trail opens in Northport