Jefferson Co. judge blocks Bluestone Coke from doing business in B’ham pending tax payment
By WBRC Staff and Jonathan Hardison
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge is blocking Bluestone Coke from doing business in Birmingham until the company pays more than $1 million in back taxes and fees.

According to court documents, Bluestone Coke failed to provide the city financial records, delinquent tax liability returns and did not pay taxes or applicable interest for relevant time periods.

The order from Judge Elizabeth French says the company has to padlock its gates and only allow workers who are maintaining the facility or regulators checking to make sure the plant is keeping up with environmental laws to access the plant property.

