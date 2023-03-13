LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Homewood PD investigating vehicle in Shades Creek
Deceased man found in vehicle in Shades Creek
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
WBRC stock graphic
25-year-old dies in weekend crash in McCalla

Latest News

Ala. state rep. files bill to combat street racing
Ala. state rep. files bill to combat street racing, exhibition driving in Jefferson Co.
Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33...
Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin, has died
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump hush money probe