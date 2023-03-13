LawCall
Florence woman indicted on chemical endangerment to a child charge

Smith was indicted by a grand jury for chemical endangerment to a child.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence woman was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury for an incident that left a child dead in January 2021.

According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, Chaunquonecia Vasjhaud Smith was indicted for chemical endangerment of a child after the death of a baby at the North Alabama Medical Center. According to the spokesperson, the baby had been delivered deceased and tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine after an autopsy was conducted.

Smith tested positive for THC. Smith is being held without bail.

