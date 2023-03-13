FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning Monday night into Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! You’ll need to dust off your winter clothes for the first half of this week. Temperatures are forecast to be 10-15 degrees below average for the middle of March. We are starting out the morning with mid to upper 30s north of Birmingham. The rest of Central Alabama are in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures are nearly 15-20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning.

First Alert Commute Forecast (WBRC)

You’ll definitely want to dress warmly today despite the sunny conditions expected this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a partly cloudy sky. We had a cold front move through yesterday that produced a lot of rain Sunday morning. The rain is now along the Gulf Coast and into parts of Florida this morning. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s. Winds will be breezy at times from the northwest at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 25 mph in a few spots. When you factor in the wind, it will likely make it feel a few degrees cooler. If you have any evening plans, make sure you dress up warmly! We will likely see a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s after 7 PM.

Freeze Warning (WBRC)

Freeze Warning Tonight

The big story this week is the cold temperatures expected over the next two days. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of Central Alabama tonight starting at midnight and expiring at 10 AM. We are forecasting temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Freeze watches and warnings are being issued again from the National Weather Service because plants and vegetation are already blooming due to an early spring. You’ll need to make sure you cover up your plants and bring them inside. You’ll also want to bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. Tomorrow will likely be our coolest day of the week. We should see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the lower 50s. It would not surprise me if parts of North Alabama stay in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Winds will remain a little breezy tomorrow from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Freeze Watch Wednesday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We will likely see another morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Once again, you’ll want to cover and protect your plants. Wednesday afternoon will end up dry with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 60s.

Freeze Watch (WBRC)

Warmer Temperatures Thursday

We could see frosty conditions Thursday morning with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 30s. I think most spots will remain a few degrees above freezing. Thursday will end up warmer with highs approaching 70°F. Cloud cover will likely increase during the afternoon hours as another cold front approaches the state. We’ll stay dry Thursday, but plan for a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers could move into northwest Alabama late Thursday evening.

Rain Likely Friday

Friday is looking like our wet day of the week. Another strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama giving us a good chance for rain and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. We will likely stay cloudy Friday with a 70-80% chance for rain. Highs are forecast to warm into the mid 60s. Rainfall totals Friday will likely add up around an inch for most of Central Alabama. I don’t see a threat for severe weather at this point, but we’ll monitor the forecasts as we get closer to the end of the week. If we see any strong storms, it may end up in the southern half of the state.

Chilly Weekend

The cold weather refuses to go away! Another blast of cold air is expected to move into Central Alabama over the weekend. We could drop into the mid 30s Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will end up breezy and dry with highs in the mid 50s. We could see another round of freezing temperatures Sunday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You will likely need to cover up your plants again. Sunday afternoon is forecast to be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures could drop near freezing once again next Monday morning.

Have a great Monday!

