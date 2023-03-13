LawCall
City officials say Birmingham is becoming ‘sports tourism destination’

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City officials are calling Birmingham a sports destination.

This week, the city will host the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament for Division 1 Men’s basketball. These games are only a few of the many sports events being held in the area.

We hosted the World Games last year and this weekend is the last for the Red Diamond Classic. USFL is back next month, and Birmingham won the bid for the Transplant Games next year and the World Police and Fire Games in 2025.

David Galbaugh, the Vice President of Sports Sales and Marketing at the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, says it’s no surprise Birmingham is becoming a sports tourism destination.

He says the Magic City is chosen for all these events because of the location, the updated facilities, and the people.

“When you really put the money in your facilities and then again you have all the ancillary excitement in just being a sports town, it culminates to really I think drive your destination into that top tier in terms of sports -- sports tourism destination,” he explains.

Galbaugh says these sporting events bring thousands of visitors each year, promoting the city while providing a huge economic impact for all of its businesses.

