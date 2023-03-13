LawCall
City of Birmingham to open warming station Monday, Tuesday nights

(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham, along with Jimmie Hale Mission, will open its warming station from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. March 13-14.

Those needing warm shelter can go to the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave North.

Officials say food will be provided.

