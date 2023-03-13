Bunny Trail opens in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A part of downtown Northport looks like the Easter bunny has paid a visit!

The inaugural bunny trail starts just past City Café and ends near the river. The trail consists of oversized eggs, an egg basket, carrots and just about anything bunny-related.

Organizers say events are scheduled in the coming weeks, such as the Spring Jubilee.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had bunny trail. I worked with conjunction with Tuscaloosa’s One Place to talk to them about brining Tinsel Trail to the city of Northport and we really didn’t want to duplicate something that they’re already doing in Tuscaloosa, so everyone got together and came up with the idea to do this around the Easter holiday to do our bunny trail,” said Northport City Councilwoman Christy BoBo.

BoBo says proceeds from the bunny trail will go to Tuscaloosa’s One Place.

