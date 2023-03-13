Bob Sykes: Bar-B-Que Chicken

Bob Sykes Bar-B-Que Bone-In Half Chicken

Preparation

Do not wash chicken in the sink

Use kitchen shears instead of a knife

Always brine your chicken

Preheat the grill or charcoal pit to 350 to 275 degrees

Make a Brine

Ingredients

1 cup of salt

1 cup of sugar

1 gallon of water

Directions

Blend with a whisk (do not heat) Pour into a large zip lock bag with the chicken Let the chicken and the brine sit for a minimum two hours, 12 hours for the best results

Bob Sykes Poultry Seasoning

Ingredients

1 cup seasoning salt

1/4 cup garlic powder

1/4 cup ground black pepper

Directions

Apply seasoning to both sides of chicken, start bone side down Gauge your fire Turn every 10-12 minutes Cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Serve with warm Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce

Never add sauce while chicken is cooking!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.