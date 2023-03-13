Bob Sykes: Bar-B-Que Chicken
Mar. 13, 2023
Bob Sykes Bar-B-Que Bone-In Half Chicken
Preparation
- Do not wash chicken in the sink
- Use kitchen shears instead of a knife
- Always brine your chicken
- Preheat the grill or charcoal pit to 350 to 275 degrees
Make a Brine
Ingredients
- 1 cup of salt
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 gallon of water
Directions
- Blend with a whisk (do not heat)
- Pour into a large zip lock bag with the chicken
- Let the chicken and the brine sit for a minimum two hours, 12 hours for the best results
Bob Sykes Poultry Seasoning
Ingredients
- 1 cup seasoning salt
- 1/4 cup garlic powder
- 1/4 cup ground black pepper
Directions
- Apply seasoning to both sides of chicken, start bone side down
- Gauge your fire
- Turn every 10-12 minutes
- Cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees
- Serve with warm Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce
Never add sauce while chicken is cooking!
