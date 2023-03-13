LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bob Sykes: Bar-B-Que Chicken

Bar-B-Que Chicken
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bob Sykes Bar-B-Que Bone-In Half Chicken

Preparation

  • Do not wash chicken in the sink
  • Use kitchen shears instead of a knife
  • Always brine your chicken
  • Preheat the grill or charcoal pit to 350 to 275 degrees

Make a Brine

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of salt
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 1 gallon of water

Directions

  1. Blend with a whisk (do not heat)
  2. Pour into a large zip lock bag with the chicken
  3. Let the chicken and the brine sit for a minimum two hours, 12 hours for the best results

Bob Sykes Poultry Seasoning

Ingredients

  • 1 cup seasoning salt
  • 1/4 cup garlic powder
  • 1/4 cup ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Apply seasoning to both sides of chicken, start bone side down
  2. Gauge your fire
  3. Turn every 10-12 minutes
  4. Cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees
  5. Serve with warm Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce

Never add sauce while chicken is cooking!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Homewood PD investigating vehicle in Shades Creek
Deceased man found in vehicle in Shades Creek
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling on Sweeney...
Woman killed, another injured in crash near Pinson

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Bar-B-Que Chicken
Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Slightly twisted Reuben eggroll
Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Slightly twisted Reuben eggroll
Source: WBRC video
James Washington: Jerk Salmon Salad