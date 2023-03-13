BFRS extinguishes apartment fire on Tuscaloosa Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to an apartment fire in the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue on Monday afternoon, March 13.

Apartment fire.

BFRS says the fire has been extinguished. One unit sustained fire damage, others are expected to have sustained water damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.