BFRS extinguishes apartment fire on Tuscaloosa Ave.

Apartment fire.
Apartment fire.(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to an apartment fire in the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue on Monday afternoon, March 13.

Apartment fire.
Apartment fire.

BFRS says the fire has been extinguished. One unit sustained fire damage, others are expected to have sustained water damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

