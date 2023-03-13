Anniston PD seeks help in identifying man involved in theft at public library
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual they say is involved in a theft at the Anniston Public Library.
If you recognize the individual in the above photo, call the Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.
