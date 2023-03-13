Alabama teen trains to be pro wrestler

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Xavier Berry dreamed of wrestling since the age of five, but he never imagined that he would one day be one of the best wrestlers for Spartan Pro Wrestling.

“One of my favorite wrestlers of all time has always been John Cena. He’s been my hero ever since I saw him, that he’s like never give up,” says Xavier.

His dad, Anthony Berry, can attest to never giving up. Despite the many trials and tribulations throughout Xavier’s life, the one constant has always been his father.

“My son is nineteen years old living with autism. Ever since the age of five, he’s always said he wanted to wrestle. And it’s just been divine intervention that we moved into a city that actually had professional wrestling,” said Berry.

One of the best professional wrestling companies in Gadsden, Alabama, Spartan Pro Wrestling is home to autistic wrestlers. Head trainer Joshua O’Hagan says, “patience is the key”

“I don’t think people that have learning disabilities are actually at a disadvantage here because I will teach them the same way, I just try to be more patient and take my time,” explained O’Hagan.

Xavier, or Onyx as he’s known to the wrestling world, is thriving and doing the one thing he truly loves: flipping, jumping and slamming his opponents to the mat like a true professional.

“When I was like five or six, I don’t know but, when I told my dad I wanted to be a wrestler, at first, he was a little bit doubtful, but he never gave up on me. He kept pushing me through, trying to find me a company that would train me, and I am so glad it was Spartan,” Xavier said.

If you would like to watch Onyx and the rest of the Spartan Pro Wrestlers, they perform at the Gadsden Mall every Saturday, with matches beginning at 7pm.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.