Alabama health leaders launch anti-fentanyl campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama health leaders are shining a light on the fentanyl crisis with a new statewide campaign called Odds Are Alabama.

This campaign aims to provide critical information regarding help for those with substance use disorders. It also provides information on how to order naloxone and fentanyl test strips. Click here for the website.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, a 2022 study says six out of 10 fake pills seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration contained a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. The DEA says many illicit drug manufacturers and dealers lace other illegal drugs with fentanyl and manufacture fake pills that include the drug to ensure that users are hooked on the first try.

Health leaders say a lethal dose of fentanyl is only about two milligrams, equivalent to a few grains of salt, so it’s becoming more common for users to overdose on fentanyl-laced products.

The Alabama Hospital Association says number of people who died from fentanyl poisoning in Alabama more than doubled from 2019 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a news release, State Health Officer Scott Harris said “Alabama has seen a tremendous increase in opioid overdoses over the last several years. With about two-thirds of all overdoses nationwide attributed to synthetic drugs like Fentanyl, it’s obvious why the need for this campaign is so great.”

