Ala. state rep. files bill to combat street racing, exhibition driving in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Representative Juandalynn Givan has officially taken steps to fight exhibition driving in Jefferson County.

Doing donuts and street racing have become a major issue in Birmingham and Jefferson County.

Multiple incidents recently have resulted in people going to the hospital and at least one person dead.

Representative Givan filed HB107 in the Alabama 2023 Regular Session prohibit certain forms of street racing and exhibition driving to include; a motor vehicle speed contest, a motor vehicle exhibition of speed, a motor vehicle sideshow, and a motor vehicle burnout, motor vehicle donut, or other reckless driving maneuver.

The bill would only be applicable in Jefferson County.

Penalties would include motor vehicle operated in violation to be towed and impounded at the registered owner’s expense as follows; (1) first violation, for a period of 10 days, (2) second violation, for a period of 20 days, and (3) third or subsequent violation, for a period of 30 days.

Representative Givan told WBRC back in January that she thinks the legislation would send a stern message to people responsible.

The bill has gotten bipartisan support.

