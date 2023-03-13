LawCall
25-year-old dies in weekend crash in McCalla

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
McCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is dead after a single vehicle crash over the weekend in McCalla.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched the scene of the accident on Old Tuscaloosa Road at Lowetown Road at approximately 4:56 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The victim was deceased when officers arrived on the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the 25-year-old’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned during a storm.

A dog was also injured at the scene which was assisted by animal control.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

