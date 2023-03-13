2023 WBRC FOX6 Kids and Jobs program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham teen looking to make some cash and earn valuable work experience this summer, FOX6 Kids and Jobs is ready to take your application. FOX6 and the City of Birmingham’s Department of Youth Services are partnering once again to help teens in city find summer jobs.

Starting March 13, teens can download an application here at wbrc.com or at BhamYouthFirst.org. Applications will be available through Friday, April 14. Once again, the Department of Youth Services has divided the program into two tracks - an entry level Exposure program for 14 and 15 year-olds who may be entering their first formal work situation; and the Future Executive Internship program for 16-24 year-olds looking to work in a particular career path.

To apply, a teenager must live in the city of Birmingham, be a current student with a minimum GPA of 2.0, and be at least 14 years old on or by June 12. 14 and 15 year-olds will bring their completed application and a parent or guardian to Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex between 8 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

16-24 year-olds must submit their applications online by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The Department of Youth Services will respond via email to let applicants know if they’ve been accepted and cleared to begin work.

In addition to an application, teenagers must also submit a copy of their most recent report card, a typed resume, a typed 200-word essay, and two recommendations.

The Department of Youth Services is also looking to recruit more Birmingham companies to make summer jobs available. Companies interested in taking part are asked to fill out a partner application at BhamYouthFirst.org.

Below is an application for the Exposure program for 14-15 year-olds in the city of Birmingham who meet the above criteria: (or click here to download the PDF)

Below is an application for the Future Executive Internship program for 16-24 year-olds in the city of Birmingham who meet the above criteria: (or click here to download the PDF)

Below is a document with information about the program:

Below are the key dates:

