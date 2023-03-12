LawCall
Woman killed, another injured in crash near Pinson

Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling on Sweeney...
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling on Sweeney Hollow near Pinson, left the road and hit several trees.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died after a crash in Jefferson County.

The victims name has not yet been released. The crash happened March 10 around 12:28 p.m. Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling on Sweeney Hollow near Pinson, left the road and hit several trees.


Two females were in the vehicle. The passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to UAB Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the cause of the crash.

