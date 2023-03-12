Red Cross Giving Day encouraging blood donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - March is Red Cross Celebration Month. And to show appreciation for its 80th Anniversary, the American Red Cross Association wants you to join in on Red Cross Giving Day.

On March 22 and throughout the whole month you can give blood, volunteer or even take a class in lifesaving skills right here in Alabama. All of this is to raise awareness and honor the people whose blood helps to save lives everyday.

”There’s a reason to donate for sure. It could help people close to you; no matter how we try, we can’t recreate,” said Annette Rowland, American Red Cross of Alabama Communications Director. “It’s only coming from one source: humans that give blood.”

For a full list of where to donate blood and for more information visit the Red Cross website.

