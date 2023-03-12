LawCall
Pedestrian struck, killed in Dallas County accident

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORRVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of Elbert Able, 69, of Orrville.

According to ALEA, Able was fatally injured at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday after being struck by a 1992 Chevrolet C1500 pickup driven by a 52-year-old Orrville man. Able was in the roadway at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Dallas County 31, approximately four miles south of Orrville, in Dallas County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

